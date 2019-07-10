|
Huston Andrew Firment
West Chester, PA - Huston Andrew Firment, age 26, passed away peacefully with his family around him on July 7, 2019.
Huston was a dedicated big brother to Hunter and Hannah. Teaching them important life lessons like underwear fresh from the dryer is perfect to wear as a hat and the ways ranch dressing can enhance any food. Huston felt so privileged to have Hunter and Hannah as not only siblings but best friends. He loved to catch up on Hannah's huge circle of friends and lived for days on the couch where he could watch sports and share stats with his brother Hunter.
He had a great sense of humor with an infectious laugh topped with a mischievous glint in his beautiful dark blue eyes.
He loved to dish and binge on NetFlix making him his Mom's source for many juicy tidbits and her beloved friend. He taught his Mom the joy the boundless love a child brings.
Huston at the age of four could espouse sports trivia rivaling any seasoned professional broadcaster. He schooled his Dad on all things Packers, Michigan Football and Duke Basketball. Huston did his best to sway his Dad to support his favorite European Soccer Club, Real Madrid, but was dismayed by his Dad's choice of the inferior Arsenal.
Huston grew up as an avid basketball and soccer player. He was the "floor general" on the court of his AAU basketball team. Huston played with the Southern Chester County Soccer Association, going as far as winning the Pennsylvania President's Cup and advancing to the regional championship tournament. Huston also played soccer for Unionville High School and in his junior year they went to the Pennsylvania state semi-finals.
Huston graduated from Unionville High School in 2011. He went on to Wake Forest University where he was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity and graduated with a B.A., Magna Cum Laude in 2015. Huston then received his J.D. from Wake Forest University School of Law in 2018, Magna Cum Laude, in the top 5 of his graduating class. He was a Member of the Wake Forest Law Review and Order of the Coif.
While in Law School, Huston served as a judicial intern to the Honorable Mary M. Johnston of the Delaware Superior Court and a legal intern for Collins and Associates. Huston became a member of the Delaware State Bar in December 2018, and was employed as an Associate in the Business Group of Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, Wilmington DE.
Huston is survived by his parents Kelly and Scott Firment, his younger brother Hunter and younger sister Hannah; maternal grandparents Nancy and George Smith; paternal grandparents Andrew and Patricia Firment. He is also survived by many adoring Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends. Huston was God-father to his beloved cousin Katy's daughter Violet. One of the proudest moments in his life was being in Katy and Jordan's wedding.
Along with being unselfish in life Huston was unselfish in death and donated his organs to save five other lives. To learn more about organ donation, visit https://www.organdonor.gov.
Visitation will occur on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at Lower Brandywine Presbyterian Church 101 Old Kennett Rd Wilmington DE 19807. Services will follow at 1:00 PM. A reception will follow at Buckley's Tavern 5812 Kennett Pike Wilmington DE 19807. All are welcome to join in celebration of Huston's life.
Huston's booming voice and spontaneous dancing brightened all of our lives. He had an intense curiosity and loved learning. His future appeared to be so big like his personality but God had other plans.
Huston cared deeply about place, and justice for all people, particularly those least likely to receive it. He enjoyed tutoring in the Latinx community and felt a deep passion for making a difference. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the La Carcajada Fund Honoring Huston at the Delaware Community Foundation by mail to P.O. Box 1636, Wilmington, DE 19899 or online at delcf.org/firment. This non-profit fund was set up in memory of Huston to support programs and services that create justice for those least likely to receive it.
For online condolences visit www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on July 10, 2019