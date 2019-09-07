Services
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel
Bear, DE
Ida B. Passion-Jannone


1926 - 2019
Ida B. Passion-Jannone Obituary
Ida B. Passion-Jannone

Rising Sun, MD - Ida B. Passion-Jannone, 92 years, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. Born November 25, 1926 in Millington, MD, she was the daughter of the late George and Beatrice Fischer Curlett.

Ida is survived by her son, Thomas (Karen); daughters, Ruth Blakely (Lou) and Joan Pampuch (Erich); 9 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren.

Ida was preceded in death by her husbands, Harry Passion and Al Jannone; son, Steven; brothers, George Curlett, Jr. and John Curlett.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 402 N. Walnut Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911.

Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 1 PM, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, Bear, DE. Interment will be private.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 7, 2019
