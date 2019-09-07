|
Ida B. Passion-Jannone
Rising Sun, MD - Ida B. Passion-Jannone, 92 years, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. Born November 25, 1926 in Millington, MD, she was the daughter of the late George and Beatrice Fischer Curlett.
Ida is survived by her son, Thomas (Karen); daughters, Ruth Blakely (Lou) and Joan Pampuch (Erich); 9 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren.
Ida was preceded in death by her husbands, Harry Passion and Al Jannone; son, Steven; brothers, George Curlett, Jr. and John Curlett.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 402 N. Walnut Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911.
Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 1 PM, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, Bear, DE. Interment will be private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 7, 2019