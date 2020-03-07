|
|
Ida Belle Snyder
Wilmington - Ida Belle Snyder, 94, of Wilmington, DE, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 6, 2020. Ida Belle had a love of giraffes, which she collected, and loved embroidering, camping, traveling, and baking for her church. She loved reading her Bible, and was dedicated to her Lord and church, Red Lion United Methodist Church in Bear, DE, where she was a member for 31 years. She had a ministry of sending cards and flowers to the sick among her church, family and friends.
Ida Belle was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Francis J. Snyder, four sisters, and three brothers. She is survived by her daughters, Linda L. Pierson of West Grove, PA, Patricia A. Burcham of Wilmington, DE, Cynthia J. Cardinal of Flatrock, MI, and Cecilia A. Martin of South Gate, MI; a dedicated niece, N. Roberta Anderson; nieces, Alice Bush and Irene Jones; 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, and friends, in particular her devoted best friend of over 70 years, Leona Evans Brown.
Services for Ida Belle will be held at on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Red Lion United Methodist Church (1545 Church Rd, Bear, DE 19701). Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM. The service begins at 1:00 PM, immediately followed by interment at Old Drawyers Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online through mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020