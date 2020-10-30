1/1
Ida G. Ioannou
Ida G. Ioannou

Gallatin, TN - Ida Ioannou, age 91, of Gallatin TN died peacefully on Oct. 28th, 2020.

Born in Wilmington, DE, she raised a family and worked in accounting and purchasing.

Her passions were her family, travel, cooking, and telling stories. She cherished her travels with her sisters, brother and brothers -in-law to Greece, Cyprus, London, and coast to coast across the USA.

Ida was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Wilmington DE, her entire life.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband Michael Ioannou, daughter Christine, son Andrew, two sisters Ann Carson and Martha Psara, and brother Nicholas Zographon. She is survived by her son John and his wife Dorothy in Gallatin, TN; two grandchildren Sara and Michael; sister-in-law Katherine Zographon, nephews George, Jim, Philip, Gus and nieces Penny and Dina.

The funeral service will be held at 10 am on Friday November 6th, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 808 N. Broom St., Wilmington, DE 19805. Interment will follow the service, in Silverbrook Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Holy Trinity Greek Church, 808 N. Broom St., Wilmington, DE 19805.

For online condolences, please visit chandlerfuneralhome.com






Published in The News Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
