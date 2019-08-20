|
Ida O'Neal Smith
Newport - Ida passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the age of 95. Ida was a Delaware Native growing up in Mt. Cuba then spending 67 years of married life in the Newport area.
She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Carl Smith, her brother Norman O'Neal, Jr. and her parents Norman and Florence O'Neal.
Ida is survived by her daughters and their husbands Lynn and Michael Scott, Sandy and Jim Finley and her son David Smith and Jennifer Swiderski.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 am Friday, August 23 at Peniel United Methodist Church, 115 E. Market St, Newport where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park, N. DuPont Prkwy, New Castle.
Family would like to thank Moms many friends and neighbors who she enjoyed enormously and were one of the reasons she was able to live independently for so many years. Mom always looked forward to Monday night cards, exercising(?) at Curves, Friday morning Dunkin Donuts and outings of any kind. Also many thanks to the staff at Somerford House.
In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Dr, Newark, DE 19713.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 20, 2019