Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi
905 New Road
Wilmington, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi
905 New Road
Wilmington, DE
In Loving Memory Of Stanley J. Zdziech

In Loving Memory Of Stanley J. Zdziech Obituary
In loving memory of Stanley J. Zdziech

Wilmington - Stanley Joseph Zdziech passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Stanley was a loving father, husband, grandfather, son, and brother. There wasn't anything Stanley wouldn't do for his family. He loved old cars and his dog Blue.

Stanley was preceded in death by his father Peter, mother Teresa, and his brother Bogdan. He is survived by his wife Janet; four children Adam, Amanda (Christopher), Nicholas, and Rachel; grandchildren Sophia & Charlotte, and Ayden & Adelynn; brother Richie (Angel), Pete (Faith), Sylvester, and John (Sharon); as well as nieces and nephews. He will always be missed and remembered.

Friends and family are invited to a viewing on Wednesday, October 23 at 10 am at Corpus Christi, 905 New Road, Wilmington, DE 19805 where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.

www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
