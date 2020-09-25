1/1
Ina E. Comeau
1934 - 2020
Ina E. Comeau

New Castle - Ina Elizabeth Comeau, age 86, of New Castle, DE, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Ina was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church (Oasis) who enjoyed teaching Sunday School for many years. She had worked for Wonder Bread and Auntie Annes. Ina always had a big smile on her face and a special place in her heart for those who needed help. She liked playing Scrabble and going to the beach - especially Myrtle Beach and Chincoteague. Ina will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Ina is survived by her children: Ann Comeau, Andrew Comeau, Allen Comeau (Kim), and Peter Comeau Jr.; brothers, Alvin Lee and Donald Lee; 5 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sheldon and Ida Lee; husband, Peter Comeau Sr.; and brother, Vernon Lee.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Ina's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Ina's memory can be sent to Oasis Church, 2200 Glasgow Ave, Newark, DE 19702 or Paws for Life, 4450 Summit Bridge Rd, Middletown, DE 19709. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
OCT
6
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
