Inez "Fran" Frances Hammond
Rising Sun, MD - Inez "Fran" Frances Hammond, of Rising Sun, MD, age 93, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. A celebration of Fran's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. at R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 West Main Street, Newark, DE 19711, where family and friends my begin visiting at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to the "" or "ASPCA" and sent in care of the funeral home. To view full obituary and send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
