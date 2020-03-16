|
|
Inez L. Wilson
Born on January 1, 1928 in Wilmington, DE; departed this life on March 12, 2020.
Service of celebration will be held 11 am on Thursday, March 19, at Central Baptist Church, 839 N. Pine St., Wilm., DE; viewing from 10-11am, with formal home going services to follow. Interment in Silverbrook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to D.O.E.C., P.O. BOX 26288, Wilm., DE 19802. In memo line please write ACTS.
www.ewsmithfs.com
(302) 377-6906
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020