Services
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
201 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
302-377-6906
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Central Baptist Church
839 N. Pine St.
Wilmington, DE
Service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Central Baptist Church
839 N. Pine St.
Wilmington, DE
Inez L. Wilson


1928 - 2020
Inez L. Wilson Obituary
Inez L. Wilson

Born on January 1, 1928 in Wilmington, DE; departed this life on March 12, 2020.

Service of celebration will be held 11 am on Thursday, March 19, at Central Baptist Church, 839 N. Pine St., Wilm., DE; viewing from 10-11am, with formal home going services to follow. Interment in Silverbrook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to D.O.E.C., P.O. BOX 26288, Wilm., DE 19802. In memo line please write ACTS.

www.ewsmithfs.com

(302) 377-6906
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
