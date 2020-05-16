Inez Lorraine (Clark) Swarter
Wilmington - Inez Lorraine Clark Swarter, 98 of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020. The eldest daughter of the late Paul and Elsie (Smith) Clark, Inez was born on September 27, 1921.
Family was an integral part of Inez's life; she counted her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren among her 'most precious cargo'. Inez is lovingly remembered by her daughter Sharon and husband Ronald Peacock and son Michael and daughter in law Susan. She was the devoted grandmother to Scott and wife Marianne, Chris and wife Jennifer, Keith, Megan, Lauren, Taylor and Jordan; and great-grandchildren Josh, Kyle, Emily and Paige. Inez is survived by her 'beautiful baby sister', Shirley Roberts. Inez was predeceased by her husband Henry, firstborn son Hank and the Clark Clan: Garland, William, Juanita Conly and Betty Zakrzewski. 'Aunt Iny' will be missed by her many nieces and nephews.
A lifelong resident of Wilmington, Inez attended Conrad High School and was a proud member of the first four-year graduating class. She formed a love of music early in life while singing with 'The Clark Sisters' under the direction of her father. She was a talented seamstress, an excellent dancer and an avid reader. Inez loved to travel and absorb other cultures, but she was a fixture at Primehook Beach, where she enjoyed nothing more than a house full of family and friends. She lived by the Golden Rule - always showing kindness and encouraging others to do the same. Inez was compassionate, loving and steadfast; and she will be remembered as always having a smile on her face.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Weston Masonic Home on Lancaster Pike for their compassionate care. Unfortunately, services will be private. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Relatives and friends are invited to share a virtual memory on Inez's obituary page at mccreryandharra.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Food Bank of Delaware at 222 Lake Drive, Newark, DE 19702 or www.fbd.org in Inez's memory.
Published in The News Journal from May 16 to May 18, 2020.