Services
Sharon Temple Sda Church
2001 N Washington St
Wilmington, DE 19802
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sharon Temple SDA Church
2001 N. Washington St
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Sharon Temple SDA Church
2001 N. Washington St
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Inez V. Lewis Obituary
Inez V. Lewis

Wilmington - Departed this life on January 31, 2019, at her home; beloved mother of Sandra Faison-Vaughn (Steve), Lora Faison-Feliciano (Edwin), Odell Mayfield, Jr., David Mayfield, and Raylyn Kinard (Clay); sister of Anna Randolph of Los Angeles, CA. Also 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, other family & friends.

Celebration of Life Service 11 am, Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Sharon Temple SDA Church, 2001 N. Washington St, Wilm., DE 19802, with viewing from 9-11 am. Interment Gracelawn. www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 8, 2019
