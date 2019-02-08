|
Inez V. Lewis
Wilmington - Departed this life on January 31, 2019, at her home; beloved mother of Sandra Faison-Vaughn (Steve), Lora Faison-Feliciano (Edwin), Odell Mayfield, Jr., David Mayfield, and Raylyn Kinard (Clay); sister of Anna Randolph of Los Angeles, CA. Also 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, other family & friends.
Celebration of Life Service 11 am, Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Sharon Temple SDA Church, 2001 N. Washington St, Wilm., DE 19802, with viewing from 9-11 am. Interment Gracelawn. www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 8, 2019