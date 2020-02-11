Services
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Congo Funeral Home
201 N. Gray Ave
Wilmington, DE
New Castle, De - Age 84, went home to be with the Lord February 07, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Leon Brown; mother of Evevon Brown (Dillard), Wendy Johnson, and Bernadette Johnson (James); also survived by 1 brother, Wilber Harris; 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral 11AM Fri., Feb. 14, 2020 at Congo Funeral Home, 201 N. Gray Ave., Wilm, DE; viewing 9-10:45am only. Burial, Gracelawn Memorial Park

Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
