Ira D. Coover, Sr.
Newark - Ira D. Coover, Sr., age 89, of Newark, DE, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Born in Glen Mills, PA on June 17, 1929, he was a son of the late James Thaddeus and Helen Mae Hoyle Coover. Ira lived his childhood years with his uncle Dale Andrew Norris and aunt Ethel Coover Norris. He attended Conrad High, Brown Vocation Mechanical Course and earned his GED. Ira furthered his education with Troy Michigan Hydraulics School, Flight school, Barber school, Fire School (for fire fighting & first aid). He started working at age 14 and worked for nearly 70 years. A renaissance man, he worked as a carpenter, welder, glass welder, millwright, licensed stationary engineer, laboratory technician, licensed barber, and many other jobs. Most of Ira's life he worked with Dupont Company, retiring after 34 years.
A love of the outdoors, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, scuba diving, free diving, taxidermy, spear fishing, skeet shooting, flying airplanes, water skiing, and running 3 miles a day for many years. Ira was a Del State Duck Calling Champion, and both Del State and Tristate Spearfishing Champion. Ira loved Broadkill Beach where he built a summer home and enjoyed it for 47 years. Collectively he built 3 houses and renovated 3 while working full time at his regular job. He invented two tools; one is still being used today. Ira loved all kinds of music, especially Bluegrass. He played the harmonica, guitar, and 5 string banjo. When he was young, he was quite a good dancer. Ira accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior, was baptized Methodist. He tried and succeeded at setting a good example for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was loved and adored by his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Ira was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 3 sisters. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Jean; son Ira Dale Jr.; daughters, Iris Coover, Tambra Evans, Ellen Bossert (Vint); 7 grandsons; one great-grandson; and 3 great-granddaughters.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am until 12 noon, on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Glebe Cemetery, New Castle, DE.
Published in The News Journal on May 2, 2019