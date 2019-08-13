|
Ira Donna "Don" Brown
Wilmington -
Sunday, August 11, 2019, Ira Donna "Don" Brown, 94, of Wilmington, DE, passed as he lived, peacefully and on his own terms.
Don was born in Freeport, FL in 1924, the oldest child of Ira Lewis and Hattie Henry Jernigan Brown. He attended the University of Florida. After receiving his Bachelors degree, he served in WWII from 1943 to 1946. Returning to Florida, he completed a Masters degree in Industrial Engineering. Don spent 35 years working for the DuPont Company, starting as an Industrial Engineer, and then becoming one of the pioneers of computing at the DuPont Company. He was also a long time member and leader of Peninsula-McCabe United Methodist Church.
Don met and married the love of his life, Mary Alice Perry on a blind date at the University of Alabama. They were blissfully happy for 64 years.
Don was predeceased by Mary. He is survived by his sister Leo Brown Fulton (George) of Marietta Georgia, his four children, Ira Donna Brown, Jr. (Jenny), of Washington, D.C., Diane Brown Shea (Tim), Thomas Perry Brown (Linda) and Kathy Brown Simpson (Jeff) and eight fabulous grandchildren: Perry (Heather), Kyle, Meghan, Ryan, James, Ben, Annie, all of Wilmington and Jisoo of Wahsington, D.C.
While service arrangements are being planned, Dad would encourage you to enthusiastically support the Phillies. They need us!
