Ira Gilbert White of Dover, age 89, entered peacefully into eternal life on Monday, May 4th at Beebe Hospital in Lewes. He passed away due to complications of the COVID-19 virus. Ira was born in Hamilton Township, Sullivan County, Indiana on August 30th, 1930 and was the child of Samuel & Mildred White.
He first came to Delaware in the late 1950's while stationed at Ft. Miles in Lewes. Ira was a combat veteran of the Korean War where he served with the 1st Cavalry Division. He was awarded the Purple Heart and other medals for his actions on the battlefield, and retired from the US Army in 1968. He last served at Dover Air Force Base with the Mortuary Affairs Detachment, seeing to the dignified transfer of US military members to their final resting place. Ira felt it was an honor and privilege to serve our country and those who laid down their lives to defend it. After retirement, he began a 25 year long career with the Delaware Department of Transportation (DELDOT) as an appraiser in the Real Estate Division. While working at DELDOT, he saw to land acquisition for many road expansion projects that greatly benefitted the state, including Route 1 that opened up the state to expedited travel. He was very proud of his work with DELDOT and of his co-workers.
He was a loving husband, father, friend and grandfather who had a great sense of humor. He had a certain wit about him, and a smile that belonged on the silver screen. Always a sports fan, he enjoyed watching football and auto racing, in his younger years he enjoyed fishing.
He was a very outgoing and giving person, and was a member of many civic, professional, fraternal and veterans' organizations. Jane Ann Donnelly provided lunch meals for Ira on many days with his Wilmington job. Most importantly, he was a Free Mason and a member of The Scottish Rite, The American Legion, The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Delaware Veterans (Del Vets), and The Elks Lodge.
Ira was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Gerald.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathleen, his son, Sam, his daughter-in-law, Christine; brother, Robert White; brother-in-law, Anthony Donnelly and his wife Glenda; two grandchildren and numerous other family members.
A private funeral service will be held at Torbert Funeral Chapel in Dover.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
He first came to Delaware in the late 1950's while stationed at Ft. Miles in Lewes. Ira was a combat veteran of the Korean War where he served with the 1st Cavalry Division. He was awarded the Purple Heart and other medals for his actions on the battlefield, and retired from the US Army in 1968. He last served at Dover Air Force Base with the Mortuary Affairs Detachment, seeing to the dignified transfer of US military members to their final resting place. Ira felt it was an honor and privilege to serve our country and those who laid down their lives to defend it. After retirement, he began a 25 year long career with the Delaware Department of Transportation (DELDOT) as an appraiser in the Real Estate Division. While working at DELDOT, he saw to land acquisition for many road expansion projects that greatly benefitted the state, including Route 1 that opened up the state to expedited travel. He was very proud of his work with DELDOT and of his co-workers.
He was a loving husband, father, friend and grandfather who had a great sense of humor. He had a certain wit about him, and a smile that belonged on the silver screen. Always a sports fan, he enjoyed watching football and auto racing, in his younger years he enjoyed fishing.
He was a very outgoing and giving person, and was a member of many civic, professional, fraternal and veterans' organizations. Jane Ann Donnelly provided lunch meals for Ira on many days with his Wilmington job. Most importantly, he was a Free Mason and a member of The Scottish Rite, The American Legion, The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Delaware Veterans (Del Vets), and The Elks Lodge.
Ira was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Gerald.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathleen, his son, Sam, his daughter-in-law, Christine; brother, Robert White; brother-in-law, Anthony Donnelly and his wife Glenda; two grandchildren and numerous other family members.
A private funeral service will be held at Torbert Funeral Chapel in Dover.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2020.