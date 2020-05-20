Irene E. Ableman
Irene E. Ableman

Newark - Irene E. Ableman, passed away on May 15, 2020, at the age of 91 at Manor Care Health Services in Newark, DE. She was born in Zollbruck, Germany on February 28, 1929 to the late Elisabeth and Willy Horn.

She enjoyed planting tomato plants every spring, making flower arrangements for friends and family, and decorating the inside and outside of her home, especially during the holidays. Even when she could hardly walk, she insisted on maintaining a clean house. With the help of her trusted and long-time aide, Mildred Harmon, she was able to meet her needs.

She is survived by her daughter, Betty Ableman and her husband, Tom Anderson of Newark, DE; her sister, Gertrud (Horn) Bohlemann and her husband, Jochen of Germany; her sisters-in-law, Charlotte Horn, Marie Ableman Rose, Arlene Ableman, and Peggy Ableman Reeve; and numerous nieces and nephews from both the Horn and Ableman families.

The service and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Irene's name to Meals-on-Wheels at the Newark Senior Center, 200 White Chapel Drive, Newark, DE 19713.

To leave online condolences and view the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
