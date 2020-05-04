Irene E. Rego
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene E. Rego

Irene E. Rego, 91, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Trinity on Laurens.

A native of Worcester, MA, Irene was the daughter of the late John Benedict and Dagmar Johnson Shea. She retired as the Executive Director of Limen House, Inc. in Wilmington, DE. She has lived in Aiken since 1994.

Survivors include two sons, Richard S. Rego (Carole), Williston, SC, Peter A. Rego (Kelly), Aiken, SC; two daughters, Susan E. Marvian (Joe), and Louisa K. Rego, both of Wilmington, DE; a brother, John B. Shea (Mary), Boston, MA; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Joanne M. Kingsland and brother, Peter W. Shea.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Limen House for Women, a half-way house for Alcohol and Drug Addiction, P.O. Box 1306. Wilmington, DE 19899 (limenhouse.org).

Visit the online guestbook at www.shellhouse riversfuneralhome.com.

SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 4 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved