|
|
Irene H. Bonk
Wilmington - Irene Helen (Kanicki) Bonk, 92, passed away peacefully at home on September 19, 2019. As a lifelong resident of Wilmington, Irene was an independent woman who cared deeply for her family above all else. She handled many tribulations with grace, most notably the early loss of her husband, John Joseph Bonk, in 1973.
Irene grew up in the Polish neighborhood of St. Hedwig's Parish, where she received the various sacraments of her Catholic faith. Of special importance to Irene was graduating from St. Hedwig's Elementary School with a ceremony honoring the 50th anniversary of the founding pastor. Irene completed her education at Bayard Junior High School and Wilmington High School.
Always contributing to her family, Irene held various jobs during her lifetime: from messenger at the Wilmington waterfront to machine operator at a hosiery mill. As she told anyone who asked, Irene's proudest career was her 34 years as a waitress at the Wilmington Country Club.
Irene and John raised their family in Cleland Heights; they sent their three children for a strong Catholic education at St. Elizabeth's, the local parish. Later in life, Irene moved with her son Robert to North Graylyn Crest outside Wilmington.
After John's passing, Irene took comfort in traveling with her beloved brother Frank. Irene had fond memories of visiting most of the countries in Western Europe, as well as Morocco in North Africa. Every trip meant souvenirs that she carefully chose for each family member.
Left to cherish and celebrate their beloved mother's legacy are Irene and John's three children: Patricia A. Spence and husband Francis C. Spence of Wilmington; Thomas J. Bonk of Odessa; and Robert J. Bonk of Wilmington, with whom she lived. Lucky to have such a loving Babci and Grandmom are her grandchildren: Karen M. Huffman (David) of Newark; John J. Spence (Lynn) of Cushing, Maine; Christopher M. Spence (Kristen) of Wilmington; Thomas J. Bonk (Susan) of Rehoboth Beach; Alyssa N. Bonk of Washington, D.C.; and Michael J. Bonk of Wilmington. Irene also adored her many great-grandchildren.
Greeting Irene in heaven are her husband, John; her parents, Stanley and Katherine Kanicki; her in-laws, Felix and Mary Bonk; and siblings Frank Kanicki, Mary Wichlinski, Edward Kanicki, and Blanche Cole.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 4701 Weldon Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. A visitation will be held prior from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment will be private.
For online condolences, visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019