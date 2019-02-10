|
Irene Heringslack
Wilmington, DE - Irene Heringslack passed away peacefully on February 7, 2019 nine days before her 96th birthday.
Irene was the last surviving member of a proud and independent family of Irish and Dutch immigrants. She was raised by her mother, Elizabeth (Delanee) Hagens who was originally from Cork, Ireland. Irene's siblings Elizabeth, Helen, and John also played a part in her upbringing.
Irene met Edward Heringslack in 1940. They soon traveled to Macon, Georgia where they were married prior to Ed's war deployment. Both Ed and Irene's brother John fought and survived World War II. Ed was wounded in the Battle of the Bulge and John was stationed in Italy.
Irene was preceded in death by Ed (1995) and her daughter Beverly Vandenberg (2004). She is survived by her devoted son, Ronald Edward (Barbara); her son-in-law Hank Vandenberg; grandchildren Ian Heringslack (Olga), Michael Heringslack (Stephanie), Patrick Heringslack, Breanne Vandenberg, Whitney Feldman (David), and Devin Charette (Tom); great grandchildren Alexander Heringslack and Jack Feldman.
The family would like to thank Brandywine Nursing for the care and comfort that they have provided since 2012. Special thanks to Nurse Ronnie for the care and attention she has shown Irene.
Irene will be interred in Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers it would be appreciated if you gave your loved ones a hug. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019