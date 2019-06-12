|
Irene Phillips Snow
Wilmington - Irene "Lovey" Phillips Snow, passed away peacefully, Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Parkview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Wilmington. She was 94.
Irene was born April 7, 1925 to the late, Nicholas & Zina Faddeiev, in Manchuria, China, where she was raised, and married her first husband, William R. Phillips, before moving to the United States in 1949. Once here, she had lived in Seaford, Smyrna, Dover , Wilmington, and Tampa, Florida. She had worked for the federal government for many years, and was a greeter at Sams Club in Dover for 8 years, before retiring in 2006. She was a member of the post cana widows club, of Wilmington, and the National Association of Retired Federal Workers, in Seaford. In her free time, Lovey enjoyed dancing, knitting, crocheting, pin work, caring for her plants and listening to music.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, William R. Phillips and Frederick Snow, and her son, Nicholas T. Phillips.
Irene is survived by her son, William E. Phillips and wife, Marion M. McNally, of Limington, Maine; her daughter, Nina L. Phiilips, of Wilmngton; a granddaughter, Natasha I. Miller, of Wilmngton; daughter-in-law, Angela Phillips, of Wilmngton; sister-in-laws, Christine Phillips, of Dover and Ruth Hadaway, of Chestertown, Maryland; various other relatives from the Phillips Family; and her very special close friend, Elizabeth A. Himes, of Seaford.
Services will be held at 11am, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, DE; where family and friends may gather 1 hour before. Private Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Seaford. Condolences may be sent via:
www.pippinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on June 12, 2019