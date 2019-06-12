Services
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Snow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Phillips Snow


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Irene Phillips Snow Obituary
Irene Phillips Snow

Wilmington - Irene "Lovey" Phillips Snow, passed away peacefully, Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Parkview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Wilmington. She was 94.

Irene was born April 7, 1925 to the late, Nicholas & Zina Faddeiev, in Manchuria, China, where she was raised, and married her first husband, William R. Phillips, before moving to the United States in 1949. Once here, she had lived in Seaford, Smyrna, Dover , Wilmington, and Tampa, Florida. She had worked for the federal government for many years, and was a greeter at Sams Club in Dover for 8 years, before retiring in 2006. She was a member of the post cana widows club, of Wilmington, and the National Association of Retired Federal Workers, in Seaford. In her free time, Lovey enjoyed dancing, knitting, crocheting, pin work, caring for her plants and listening to music.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, William R. Phillips and Frederick Snow, and her son, Nicholas T. Phillips.

Irene is survived by her son, William E. Phillips and wife, Marion M. McNally, of Limington, Maine; her daughter, Nina L. Phiilips, of Wilmngton; a granddaughter, Natasha I. Miller, of Wilmngton; daughter-in-law, Angela Phillips, of Wilmngton; sister-in-laws, Christine Phillips, of Dover and Ruth Hadaway, of Chestertown, Maryland; various other relatives from the Phillips Family; and her very special close friend, Elizabeth A. Himes, of Seaford.

Services will be held at 11am, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, DE; where family and friends may gather 1 hour before. Private Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Seaford. Condolences may be sent via:

www.pippinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now