Irene Schevchenko Biskup
Gulfport, FL - Irene Biskup age 91 died on Wednesday July29, 2020 in Gulfport, Florida at her home. Irene was born on September 27, 1928 in Kiev, Ukraine to her parents the late Benedict Schevchenko and Nina Raczewska Schevchenko. Irene is preceded in death by her beloved late husband Anthony Biskup of 48 years in 1996.
Irene is survived by two talented daughters, Barbara Dzamba (husband Dan), and Dr. Marta Blackhurst,five beloved grandchildren, Dr. Nina Blackhurst (husband Jefferey MacAdams ), Robert Blackhurst (wife Elizabeth), Dr. Victoria Blackhurst, Dr. Alexia Blackhurst and Kristina Dzamba; and three beautiful great grandchildren, Mila Blackhurst, Giselle Blackhurst and Wesley MacAdams.
Irene survived WWII and war-torn Europe as a teenager. In 1946 while in Salzburg Irene met another Ukrainian countryman Anthony Biskup and in 1948 they were married and then left Austria for Sao Paulo, Brazil. In 1964 Irene and husband Anthony and their two young daughters emigrated to New York City.
Irene studied music at the Music Conservatory of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Once in the U.S. Irene started her own band and thoroughly enjoyed entertaining people with her accordion playing and singing. She worked for and retired from the former Salomon Brothers investment company after 25 years in 1997 as an operations employee. Irene is a former parishioner of St Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware.
Irene's tremendously full life included extraordinary talents as an accordion musician, an expert seamstress, a proficient Ukrainian chef (skillful creations of Pierogi, Stuffed Cabbage and Borscht), and a well-worn world traveler to South America, Africa, Europe and throughout the US. She was conversant in Ukrainian, Russian, German, Portuguese, and English. Irene cherished her family, friends and her church. She valued life's blessings and lived everyday with love and a smile. Now may God's angel's accompany her to be reunited with her beloved Anthony in God's Eternal Kingdom.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803. A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 800 W. Lea Blvd, Wilmington, DE 19802. Burial will be at Lawn Croft Cemetery. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
