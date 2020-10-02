Irene ZaborowskiWilmington - Irene M. Zaborowski, age 89, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.She was born in Wilmington, daughter of the late Casimir and Sophie (Arczyrzewska) Szymanski. In addition to raising her family, Irene worked as a merchandiser for JC Penney.Irene enjoyed playing cards, bowling, ceramics, and was an exceptional baker. She and her late husband loved dancing and traveling in their retirement. She was a devout parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena and especially cherished the time she spent with her family. She will be dearly missed.Irene is survived by her children, Marie Fitzpatrick (Bill), Terry Hopkins (Gary, deceased), Tom Zaborowski (Cathy), and Susan Daily (Terry); her 7 grandchildren, Kevin, Gary, Jr., Christine, Shannon, Jenny, Michael, and Laura; 9 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and members of her extended family.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alfred, known as "Zeke"; her 2 brothers, Barney and Hank; and 3 sisters, Stella, Liz, and Gina.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00pm on Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 2503 Centerville Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where family and friends may visit beginning at 11:00am. Interment will be held in All Saints Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Irene's memory can be made to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Suite 101, Newark, DE 19713, or to Willow Tree Hospice, 616 E Cypress Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348Doherty Funeral Homes302-999-8277To offer condolences, visit: