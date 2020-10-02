1/1
Irene Zaborowski
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Zaborowski

Wilmington - Irene M. Zaborowski, age 89, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

She was born in Wilmington, daughter of the late Casimir and Sophie (Arczyrzewska) Szymanski. In addition to raising her family, Irene worked as a merchandiser for JC Penney.

Irene enjoyed playing cards, bowling, ceramics, and was an exceptional baker. She and her late husband loved dancing and traveling in their retirement. She was a devout parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena and especially cherished the time she spent with her family. She will be dearly missed.

Irene is survived by her children, Marie Fitzpatrick (Bill), Terry Hopkins (Gary, deceased), Tom Zaborowski (Cathy), and Susan Daily (Terry); her 7 grandchildren, Kevin, Gary, Jr., Christine, Shannon, Jenny, Michael, and Laura; 9 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and members of her extended family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alfred, known as "Zeke"; her 2 brothers, Barney and Hank; and 3 sisters, Stella, Liz, and Gina.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00pm on Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 2503 Centerville Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where family and friends may visit beginning at 11:00am. Interment will be held in All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Irene's memory can be made to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Suite 101, Newark, DE 19713, or to Willow Tree Hospice, 616 E Cypress Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348

Doherty Funeral Homes

302-999-8277

To offer condolences, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved