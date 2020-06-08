Iris Eskridge
Odessa - Iris Eskridge, 93, from Odessa DE, passed away Saturday June 6, 2020 surrounded by her children. She was born Feb. 07, 1927 in Delmar DE to the late Alvin and Sarah Joseph. Iris was fortunate to have two loving marriages during her lifetime, both husbands preceded her in death. Hollis L. Eskridge whom she spent 37 years with before he passed away and Henry Phillips who she spent 20 years in her first marriage, after which the two became friends.
After retirement she enjoyed reading, puzzles, shopping, and spending time with her friends. When you were around her if you knew her or not, you were going to get a hug. Iris is survived by three children, a son Robert Phillips and wife Jean (Millsboro); two daughters, Rebecca Mechell and husband James (Clayton); and Virginia Eskridge and companion Mark (Odessa); three step children, Pearl Burke, Clifford Eskridge and Kathy Lewis. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and many great grandchildren as well as several nieces, nephews and friends who she loved dearly. A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966, where friends may call from 11 AM - 12 Noon for the viewing. Facemask and social distancing will be required to follow the State of Delaware Covid 19 guidelines at this time. Interment will follow at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Delmar, DE. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Odessa Library, 115 High St., Odessa, DE 19730. Letters of condolence may be emailed via www.watsonfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.