1/1
Iryna Filvarova
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Iryna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Iryna Filvarova

Elkton - Iryna Filvarova, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Born in Kemerovo, Russia, she was the daughter of the late Genrikh Filvarov and Olga Kochetkova. As an architect by profession, Iryna had an extremely creative mind and enjoyed expressing herself through it. She had a huge heart and love for all animals. Iryna was attentive and thoughtful to her pets and possessed an indescribable love for them. She enjoyed preparing creative meals for her friends and entertaining. Whenever it came time to make a toast or speech, Iryna always had the attention of the room with her genuine, loving words. She had the innate ability to capture the most inspiring photos. Iryna enjoyed creating things with her hands and could transform an ordinary object into a piece of art.

Iryna is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Vitaliy Derbentsev of Elkton, MD; and her step daughter, Julia Khomenko.

All services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Iryna's memory to Ryan Veterinary Hospital, 3900 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104, or Helen F. Graham Cancer Center, P.O. Box 1668, Wilmington, DE 19899.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-368-9500




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved