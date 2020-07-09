Iryna Filvarova
Elkton - Iryna Filvarova, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
Born in Kemerovo, Russia, she was the daughter of the late Genrikh Filvarov and Olga Kochetkova. As an architect by profession, Iryna had an extremely creative mind and enjoyed expressing herself through it. She had a huge heart and love for all animals. Iryna was attentive and thoughtful to her pets and possessed an indescribable love for them. She enjoyed preparing creative meals for her friends and entertaining. Whenever it came time to make a toast or speech, Iryna always had the attention of the room with her genuine, loving words. She had the innate ability to capture the most inspiring photos. Iryna enjoyed creating things with her hands and could transform an ordinary object into a piece of art.
Iryna is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Vitaliy Derbentsev of Elkton, MD; and her step daughter, Julia Khomenko.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Iryna's memory to Ryan Veterinary Hospital, 3900 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104, or Helen F. Graham Cancer Center, P.O. Box 1668, Wilmington, DE 19899.
