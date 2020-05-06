Isabel H. McGinness
1920 - 2020
Isabel H. McGinness

Milton - Isabel H. McGinness, 99, of Milton, passed away peacefully at Bayhealth Sussex Campus on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Mrs. McGinness was born in Hurlock, MD on June 25, 1920 to the late Harrison H. and Edith (Corkran) Howeth, Sr. She was a school teacher in Milton until she retired in 1985. She was a member of the Century Club, Red Hat Society, Garden Club, the Milton Senior Center, and she attended The Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward S. McGinness; and her brother, Harrison H. Howeth, Jr; and sister and brother-in-law, Amedee and Winnie Raphel.

She is survived by her children, Mary Lou (David) Alexander, Edward (Kathy) McGinness, and William (Debbie) McGinness; 3 grandchildren, Marley McGinness, Robert (Brigette) Wolfgang, and Valerie (Chris) Sockriter; and 5 great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral services will be private with interment at Unity Washington Cemetery in Hurlock, MD.

Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton.




Published in The News Journal from May 6 to May 9, 2020.
