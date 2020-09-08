1/
Isabel Symonds Russell
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Isabel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Isabel Symonds Russell

Wilmington - Isabel Symonds Russell, 97, of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020 just shy of her 98th birthday. She was born on September 6, 1922 to John R. and Elizabeth Symonds in Wilmington. Isabel attended Richardson Park Elementary and Henry C. Conrad High School as well as business classes at Goldey Beacom College. She was married to the late Victor A. Russell and is survived by her daughter, Victoria Maccari (Nicholas D.); grandchildren, Tia Maccari-Torres (Robert) and Nicholas R. Maccari (Dorie); daughter-in-law, Barbara Russell; sister, Dorothy Shearer, and many nieces, nephews, and close friends. In addition to Victor, she was predeceased by her son, Robert V. Russell, four brothers, and two sisters.

Isabel lived for twenty years in California with her family and developed close friendships and connections. She worked for the DuPont Company before marriage, then a family business, and the federal government with her last position, before retirement, as the Administrative Assistant to the Delaware Postmaster General. In addition to traveling, Isabel loved reading, cooking, local sports,

and collecting a variety of antiques. Her connection to her grandchildren was a primary focus, and she felt so fortunate to be a part of their lives. Isabel also was an active volunteer in the Ronald McDonald Hospitality Room at Nemours Hospital for Children.

The funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James Episcopal Church, Millcreek, at 2106 St. James Church Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 or the Delaware Humane Association. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved