Isabel Symonds Russell
Wilmington - Isabel Symonds Russell, 97, of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020 just shy of her 98th birthday. She was born on September 6, 1922 to John R. and Elizabeth Symonds in Wilmington. Isabel attended Richardson Park Elementary and Henry C. Conrad High School as well as business classes at Goldey Beacom College. She was married to the late Victor A. Russell and is survived by her daughter, Victoria Maccari (Nicholas D.); grandchildren, Tia Maccari-Torres (Robert) and Nicholas R. Maccari (Dorie); daughter-in-law, Barbara Russell; sister, Dorothy Shearer, and many nieces, nephews, and close friends. In addition to Victor, she was predeceased by her son, Robert V. Russell, four brothers, and two sisters.
Isabel lived for twenty years in California with her family and developed close friendships and connections. She worked for the DuPont Company before marriage, then a family business, and the federal government with her last position, before retirement, as the Administrative Assistant to the Delaware Postmaster General. In addition to traveling, Isabel loved reading, cooking, local sports,
and collecting a variety of antiques. Her connection to her grandchildren was a primary focus, and she felt so fortunate to be a part of their lives. Isabel also was an active volunteer in the Ronald McDonald Hospitality Room at Nemours Hospital for Children.
The funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James Episcopal Church, Millcreek, at 2106 St. James Church Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 or the Delaware Humane Association. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
.