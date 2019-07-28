Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
12 Winder Rd
New Castle, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
12 Winder Rd.
New Castle, DE
View Map
New Castle - Isabella Helena (Malascalza) Begatto, age 89, of New Castle, DE, daughter of the late George and Helen Malascalza, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, July 25, 2019. Isabella was a loving mother and homemaker who loved taking care of her family. She was a great cook and cherished all the moments spent with her family. Isabella was very spiritual and made a special effort to pray the Rosary daily.

Isabella is survived by her sons, Vincent Begatto Jr. (Lisa) and Michael Begatto (Gail); daughters: Joann Kreske (Bill), Sharon May (Raymond), Lorraine Townsend, and Linda Rexroad (Chris Deaver); sister, Delores Malascalza; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren;1 great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded death by her husband, Vincent Begatto, Sr.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 9:30-11 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 12 Winder Rd., New Castle, DE 19720 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment will be private. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal from July 28 to July 29, 2019
