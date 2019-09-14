|
Isabella Rosetta Talton
Newark - Isabella Rosetta Talton, daughter of Cardell Talton and Amanda Livingston was brought into our lives through the grace of God on May 5, 2019. She was taken senselessly and mercilessly from all of us on September 5, 2019
Isabella's days were spent satisfied in watching Julien play with monster trucks, cuddling close to her Daddy as he relaxed for the evening or smiling delightfully as Amanda calls to her playfully "Mommy's getting tired?" Hours of staring intently at Mum-mum as she tenderly feeds her an afternoon snack, standing tall and stretching her little legs as her and Pop-pop watch the train go around the tracks, or in just making folks feel better about life whenever they were around her
In Isabella's four short months of embracing life, she has been a reflection into all things that are good in life. Her days with her family were happy and filled with the innocence of her tiny smile, gazing into her beautiful dark eyes, and feeling the warmth and tenderness she would bring to our family and to this world
Isabella will be dearly missed and is survived by her parents Cardell Talton and Amanda Livingston and her older brother, Julien. She is also survived by Cardell's brother Curtis and his sisters Asia, Theresa, Charna, and the entire Talton and Yates Families. Our Angel is also survived by Amanda's family: grandmother Maureen Peters; parents Philip and Theresa Livingston; brother Philip, Jr. and his partner Jessica; brother Steven and partner Chelsey and their two children Steven and Carson; brother Kevin and partner Becca.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 14, 2019