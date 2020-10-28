1/1
Isadore "Izzy" Candeloro
1935 - 2020
Isadore "Izzy" Candeloro

Chesapeake City, MD - Isadore Steven Candeloro, "Izzy", born in Claymont, Delaware on April 6, 1935, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. Izzy was a friend to all who met him. When his family moved from Worthland to Green Street in 1941, his life changed forever upon meeting the girl next door, Sandra. Fifteen years later, Izzy and Sandra married on October 20, 1956.

Izzy was a standout athlete at Claymont High School earning varsity letters in football, baseball, track, and basketball. His talent on the basketball court led to a scholarship at Goldey Beacom, and eventual induction to the Delaware Legends of Basketball Hall of Fame.

After graduating from Goldey Beacom, Isadore began a career as a travel agent where he was most widely known as "Steve". He worked for Bank of Delaware Travel Department for over 30 years, and then opened his own company, Professional Travel Planners, in 1985. As a travel expert, he visited countries all over the world, including multiple trips to his favorite destinations like Bermuda and Italy. Izzy often traveled with his golf clubs and played on world famous courses. He and his golfing "buddies" enjoyed playing courses locally and around the country. However, no matter how far he traveled, Izzy's favorite place was home.

Izzy loved nothing more than having his family around him. He especially liked entertaining his family and friends with stories from his travels and his card tricks. Each holiday, the kids would wait for Izzy to pull out a deck of cards and enthrall them all! His prowess with cards included playing nonstop hearts while working at Brandywine Raceway in the 80's in the money room. Izzy was a member of the ROMEO Club in Claymont. In his later years, he enjoyed eating out, especially at his favorite restaurants like Guilday's and Jojo's in Chesapeake City.

Izzy was predeceased by his parents Carmen and Rose Candeloro, his sister Mary Schultz, and his brother Tony Candeloro.

Izzy is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Sandra Roberts Candeloro, his children Cathleen Pettee, Christine Szymanski (John), Terry Cook (Bob), and Joseph Candeloro (Renee); eight grandchildren were blessed to call him Pop Pop: Elizabeth Prentice, Michael Pettee, Celina Lidstone, Bridget Szymanski, Gabrielle Szymanski, Harry Cook, Olivia Cook, Danny Cook. He is also survived by 5 great grandchildren.

Services will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Izzy's honor to "St. Jude Children's Research Hospital" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, PO Box 27, Chesapeake City, MD 21915. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.




Published in The News Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
318 George Street
Chesapeake City, MD 21915
410-885-5916
Memories & Condolences
October 29, 2020
Dear Sandy & Family, what a wonderful man and neighbor, who will be missed by so many. We will miss seeing him here - always with you - and stopping and talking with us, and our son. We will be thinking of you, as our hearts are with you in thoughts and prayers, at this time. With Sincere Sympathy, The Caldwell's
Lynne Caldwell
Neighbor
October 28, 2020
So sorry to hear about Uncle Izzy's passing. Enjoyed Izzy's magic as a child.
Lynn (Roberts) Holtzlander
Family
October 28, 2020
The world has lost one of the great ones. Uncle Izzy was a kind-hearted, gentle giant to me. I only have great memories of him. He was a role model and put the human in humanity. Aunt Sandy how lucky were you to have so many years with him. You two were meant for each other. I see him in each of your family members so I hope that will help you in the days to come. We love you all and our hearts go out to you and the Candeloro clan. Dawn & Beth Anders
Dawn Hill Anders
Family
