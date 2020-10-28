The world has lost one of the great ones. Uncle Izzy was a kind-hearted, gentle giant to me. I only have great memories of him. He was a role model and put the human in humanity. Aunt Sandy how lucky were you to have so many years with him. You two were meant for each other. I see him in each of your family members so I hope that will help you in the days to come. We love you all and our hearts go out to you and the Candeloro clan. Dawn & Beth Anders

