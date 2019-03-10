|
Ivory Collins, Jr.
Newark - Ivory Collins, Jr.was called home to be with the Lord on March 2, 2019. Ivory leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 29 years, Maureta Collins; daughters Golden (Michael), Ivy (Albert), Tiana, Seandra, and Regina; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral 11 am Tuesday, March 12, at Mt. Joy UM Church, 451 Townsend St., Wilm; viewing 9-10:45am only. Burial Delaware Veterans Cemetery. congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019