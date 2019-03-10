Services
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Mt. Joy UM Church
451 Townsend St.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Joy UM Church
451 Townsend St.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivory Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivory Collins Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ivory Collins Jr. Obituary
Ivory Collins, Jr.

Newark - Ivory Collins, Jr.was called home to be with the Lord on March 2, 2019. Ivory leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 29 years, Maureta Collins; daughters Golden (Michael), Ivy (Albert), Tiana, Seandra, and Regina; and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral 11 am Tuesday, March 12, at Mt. Joy UM Church, 451 Townsend St., Wilm; viewing 9-10:45am only. Burial Delaware Veterans Cemetery. congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.