Ivy Linnette Jackson-Sharpe
Newark - Ivy Linnette Jackson-Sharpe, loving wife and mother, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 70 years old.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE. A second visitation will be held from 8 am until 9 am on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Church of God Prophecy, 104 Morrison Avenue, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 9 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ivy's memory to House of Refuge Ministries, 200 Jestan Blvd., New Castle, DE 19720.
