Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivy Jackson-Sharpe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivy Linnette Jackson-Sharpe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ivy Linnette Jackson-Sharpe Obituary
Ivy Linnette Jackson-Sharpe

Newark - Ivy Linnette Jackson-Sharpe, loving wife and mother, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 70 years old.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE. A second visitation will be held from 8 am until 9 am on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Church of God Prophecy, 104 Morrison Avenue, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 9 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ivy's memory to House of Refuge Ministries, 200 Jestan Blvd., New Castle, DE 19720.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &

CREMATORY

302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ivy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -