J. Judith Maciey
Wilmington - Wilmington-Julia J. "Judy" Maciey, age 94, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019.
She was born in Wilmington and was the daughter of the late Frank and Eva Danylo. Judy graduated from P.S. DuPont HS. She worked as the bookkeeper at the family business, Maciey Machine. Judy was an active member at her church, AARP and the Rockwood Museum. She loved to garden along with cooking, sewing and ceramics.
Judy's husband of 43 years, John Maciey, Jr., died in 1988. She is survived by her 4 daughters, Daria Gallagher (Robert), Sana Maciey, Evanne Thies (Mark) and Terri Myrga (Myron); 2 grandchildren, John and Amanda Myrga, a great-nephew, Andrea Sirgiovanni along with a large extended family.
The family would like to extend gratitude to Rockland Place, Kentmere, nurses at Wilmington Hospital and Season's Hospice.
A viewing will begin on Thursday, April 4, at 10 am, at SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 1406 Philadelphia Pk., Wilmington, DE 19809, where a service will follow at 11 am. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to SS Peter & Paul.
For online condolences visit:
www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 31, 2019