J. Michael
"Mike" Hogan
J. Michael "Mike" Hogan of Millsboro DE, formerly of Pennsville, born and raised in Salem, went to heaven on Friday November 1, 2019 surrounded by his family. Husband of 53 years to his wife Barbara (Trala) Hogan.
Survived by his sister, Ann Marie Prinsen (John), his daughter Kathleen Cook (Jason), his son Joseph Hogan (Karen), and grandchildren Dylan, Haley, Paige, and Elizabeth. He is predeceased by his daughter Susan and brother Richard.
He retired from the instrument department of DuPont Chambers Works in Deepwater after 35 years of service.
Services will be held at Ashcraft Funeral Home located at 740 South Broadway Pennsville, NJ 08070 at 11:00 AM on Thursday November 7th with a visitation for friends and family being held from 9:30-11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St Mary's Cemetery in Salem, NJ. In lieu of flowers donate to your favorite local charity.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019