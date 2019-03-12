|
John Perrone
Wilmington - J. Perrone, age 82, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Beloved husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and master of the joke. We will miss his unique sense of humor.
Born in Philadelphia, PA on August 10, 1936, he was a son of the late Salvatore and Anna (Ryan) Perrone. John graduated from Northeast Catholic HS for Boys in Philadelphia and received his Bachelor of Science from Neumann University. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and Air Force Reserves. John worked as a sales person with Proctor and Gamble, Bonne Belle, and Glover Office Furniture before opening his own company, Johmar Associates School and Office Equipment, in 1991.
John was active in the community as a soccer coach, and co-founder of the New Castle County Soccer Association. He was an advocate for public education and served as president of the Parent Teacher Associations of Bayard Elementary and Shue-Medill Middle Schools. Later, he served as President of the Coffee Run Condominium Council.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his siblings, Frank Perrone, Gus Perrone, Cass Marinucci, Edith Hagerty, and Helen Moore. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Marie (Bradley) Perrone; children, Barbara Lynne Perrone of Wilmington, Lorraine M. Carcoura (Ahmed) of Wilmington, and Eric John Perrone (Terry) of Raleigh, NC; sister, Betty Strauman; and grandchildren, Garrett Walker, Lauren Perrone, and Nicholas Perrone. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 am until 11 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 11 am. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's memory to Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713.
