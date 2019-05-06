|
Jack A. Christman
Wilmington - Jack A. Christman, of Brandywine Hundred, lost his battle with addiction on May 2.
Jack was a 2013 graduate of the International Baccalaureate program at Mt. Pleasant High School and had attended the University of Delaware's College of Engineering where he was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity. Jack was smart, funny, compassionate and truly unique. He was co-captain and goal-keeper for the Green Knights Varsity soccer team and an avid snowboarder hitting the slopes as often as he could. He loved music…all types, played guitar and created new music on his mixing board. He made friends easily and could relate to anyone young or old. Jack was easy going with an infectious laugh and a quick wit. He was deeply loved by many.
Jack is survived by his parents, Julie and Harry Christman; his sister Lydia Christman; his brother Luke Christman; his maternal grandparents, Pamela and Kenneth Board; and his paternal grandparents, Buck and Shirley Christman.
A visitation will be held from 10-11am, Monday May 13 at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, it will be followed by a service in thanksgiving for his full, but all too short life at 11am. The family respectfully requests honoring Jack's memory by sending contributions to the organization "atTAck addiction" (www.attackaddiction.org). Messages of condolence may be sent to www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from May 6 to May 12, 2019