Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:30 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Jack Brinckmeyer Obituary
Jack Brinckmeyer

Rehoboth Beach - Lion PDG Jack (Jackie) Brinckmeyer, of Rehoboth Beach and Harbeson, Delaware, died August 4, 2019. A memorial service in celebration of Jack's life is set for 1:30 PM on October 12, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's honor may be made to the Rehoboth Beach Lions Club, P.O. Box 291, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971. Please visit Jack's Life Memorial Webpage to read his complete obituary and sign his online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 6, 2019
