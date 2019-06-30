|
Jack Goldfeder
Hockessin - Jack Goldfeder of Ardencroft, age 76, died peacefully surrounded by his family on June 21, 2019. Born in New York City to Mary (Grundstein) Goldfeder and Solomon Goldfeder, he moved to Delaware shortly after graduation from high school. He attended Goldey-Beacom College and was in the Army Reserve. Jack was activated in 1961 and served on active duty at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas.
Jack owned several businesses in Wilmington until he found his career in Real Estate first with Philip Berger Company and then Patterson-Schwartz Real Estate. He retired after suffering a stroke in 2003. He was a member of the N.C.C.B.O.R. attaining CRS and Broker status.
Jack belonged to the Fraternal Order of Masons, was active with DelVets in North Wilmington and on the board of the Arden Swim Club and Claymont Little League. He also belonged to Congregation Beth Emeth for many years.
He was a resident of B'nai B'rith House in Claymont from 2008 until his most recent illness moving to Brackenville Center on August 2018.
Jack was well liked for his gentle nature and his corny humor. He loved opera and the theatre, especially the Three Tenors and Andrea Bocelli.
Preceded in death by his parents, he is survived by his wife Janine (Bergeron) Goldfeder, daughters Stacey Goldfeder (Michael Ross), Raegan Kendzierski, Tara Palenque (Milton), sons Joshua and Shane (Emily Francisco) Goldfeder, 5 grandchildren: Xavier and Makenzie Bradley, Aidan Dunfee, Marsellus and Sacha Palenque and was excited by the news of another grandchild coming in September.
Committal services will be conducted from the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, Delaware on Monday, July 8, 2019 promptly at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Congregation Beth Emeth, 300 Lea Blvd., Wilmington, DE 19802 or B'nai B'rith House, 8000 Society Drive, Claymont, DE 19703or Wilmington VA Medical Center, 1601 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19805.
Published in The News Journal on June 30, 2019