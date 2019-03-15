|
|
Jack L. Lawson
Middletown - Jack L. Lawson, 63, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Jack was born in Wilmington on September 8, 1955, son of the late Jack W. and Mary Ann (West) Lawson. He attended Delaware Technical & Community College and worked with his father in the HVAC family business, Jack W. Lawson, Inc. His last employment was with Giant Supermarkets.
A sports enthusiast, Jack was a passionate fan of the four Philadelphia teams. He was also an avid fan of 70s music, especially Bob Seger. Jack enjoyed spending time at the beach, relaxing in the sun, and was happiest when his nieces and nephews visited him.
Jack is survived by his son, Mark (fiancée, Cindy Carroll); his twin brother, Charles (Mary); his sister, Christine (Rob Blackwell);); his nephews, Christopher Cusumano (Chris) and Joshua Blackwell (Heather); his nieces, Stacey Kreisher (Kevin) and Kimberly Lawson; his great-nieces, Lacey and Haley Blackwell; his great nephews, Wesley Blackwell and Nathaniel Kreisher; his aunts, Rita Coleman, Barbara Krawczyk and Jean Dorris.
In addition to his parents, Jack was predeceased by his brother, Danny.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Monday, March 18 from 5:00-7:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road on Tuesday, March 19 at 10:00AM, followed by interment in St. James Episcopal Church Cemetery, Millcreek Hundred.
In honor of Jack's love of Philadelphia sports, please feel free to wear something representative of any of the four Philly teams.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jack may be made to Animal Relief Foundation - Aruba, attn. Renee Brock, 3229 West Bruce Dr., Dresher, PA 19025 (www.arf-aruba.com) or Autism Delaware, 928 Old Harmony Rd., Newark, DE 19713 (www.delautism.org).
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019