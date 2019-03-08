|
Jack M. Christman
Wilmington - Jack M. Christman, age 79, of Wilmington, DE, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, March 2, 2019. Jack proudly served in the US Navy and then in the Marine Reserves. He was a follower of the Lord and served Him faithfully. Jack cherished his family and was a devoted husband, father, and Pop Pop. He retired from DuPont as a pipefitter after many years of dedicated service. Jack then enjoyed working for himself as a plumber and helping others. His giving spirit and heart of gold was an inspiration to many.
Jack is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia Christman; daughter, Katie Maccari; son, Jason Christman; grandchildren: Naomi, Jemma, Noah, Joey, Matthew, and Rachael; and brother, Christopher Lawrence Christman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Dorothy Christman; and siblings, Herbert Christman and Joan Christman.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Jack 's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center 2nd Fl., Newark, DE 19711. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 8, 2019