Jack (John) Michael Hoban
Jack (John) Michael Hoban passed away unexpectedly on August 30th, 2020. He leaves behind an incredible legacy of love, compassion, laughter and most importantly family. Jack was born on June 8th, 1955 to John Francis and Joanne Marè (Lynn) Hoban. He was a lifelong Delawarean who grew up in New Castle on what he referred to as the "mean streets of Garfield Park." He attended Holy Spirit Elementary and Salesianum and Dickinson High Schools before graduating from the University of Delaware with a degree in Journalism and receiving an MBA from Eastern University.
Jack was an incredibly loving father, proud grandfather, devoted husband, dedicated brother and brother/son in law, and joke-cracking uncle. He lived for spending time with his family, listening to music, and telling jokes and stories, often on repeat. And laughing and laughing.
Jack retired from UPS after 32 years of dedicated service and started a second career at Sposato Landscaping, but his true passion was writing. He wrote stories to bring people together and share his compassionate world views. He wrote for local papers and became a published author when he proudly co-penned "The People Secret."
Jack was an athlete and played football through high school and college. He was also a huge Philadelphia sports fan, and one of his best memories was watching the Eagles win the Super Bowl, surrounded by dozens of family members and his new grandson Henry. He also had a passion for music that he loved to share with everyone around him.
But Jack's legacy will truly be his family and his approach to life. He was grateful for everything he had and every moment he was given. He cherished time with his large family more than anything else in the world. He was generous, funny, and quick to provide support or guidance to anyone who needed it. He believed strongly in "working to live" not "living to work". He was an enthusiastic dad and did everything with so much love for his daughters. At every stage of their lives he made sure they knew how much he loved them and how proud he was of them.
Jack is survived by his wife of 37 years Denise (DiSabatino) Hoban, daughters Ali and Lauren Hoban, son in law Colin Cavallaro, grandson Henry Hoban Cavallaro, sisters Ann Vernon, Lynn Carre, Patricia Hoban and Kate Ragan, as well as a flock of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A public visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 5-7pm at The Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd, Garnet Valley, PA. Due to COVID restrictions, the funeral service will be private. The family invites relatives and friends for an outdoor celebration of life on Friday from 1-3pm at Hunter Barn, Bellevue State Park, 800 Carr Rd. Wilmington, DE. Jack was passionate about politics and believed in the best of America. In lieu of flowers, please remember Jack by voting Trump out of office on November 3rd and consider making a donation to the ACLU of Delaware at https://www.aclu-de.org
