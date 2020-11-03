Jack R. Tommer, Sr.
Wilmington - Jack R. Tommer, Sr., age 84, passed away peacefully with his loved ones by his side on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
He was born in ?? OH and was the son of the late Richard and Marguerite Tommer. He graduated from Bedford HS in 1954. Jack proudly served his county in the Marine Reserves and the USAF. Jack worked as a salesman for several companies in the Commercial Heating and Technology industry. He enjoyed golf, woodwork and watching sports especially the teams of his grandsons participated.
Jack is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sonya Tommer; 2 children, Vikki McGarvey (John) and Jack, Jr., (Kay); 4 Johnny, Eric, Tyler and Adam and 2 sisters, Mary Ann Machacek and Susan Flute.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 7, at 11 am, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pk., Wilmington, where friends may call after 10am. Burial will be held privately. Services will be held in accordance with the current health directives; wearing masks, social distancing and limited attendance.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your favorite charity
.
