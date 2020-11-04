1/
Jack R. Tommer Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack R. Tommer, Sr.

Wilmington - Jack R. Tommer, Sr., age 84, passed away peacefully with his loved ones by his side on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

He was born in Cleveland, OH and was the son of the late Richard and Marguerite Tommer. He graduated from Bedford HS in 1954. Jack proudly served his country in the Marine Reserves and the USAF. Jack worked as a salesman for several companies in the Commercial Heating and Technology industry. He enjoyed golf, woodworking and watching sports, especially the teams that his grandsons participated in.

Jack is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sonya Tommer; 2 children, Vikki McGarvey (John) and Jack, Jr., (Kay); 4 grandsons, Johnny, Eric, Tyler and Adam and 2 sisters, Mary Ann Machacek and Susan Flute.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 7, at 11 am, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pk., Wilmington, where friends may call after 10am. Burial will be held privately. Services will be held in accordance with the current health directives; wearing masks, social distancing and limited attendance.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your favorite charity.

For a complete obituary and online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCrery & Harra Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved