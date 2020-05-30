Jack Sheldon Carty
Jack Sheldon Carty

Newark - Jack Sheldon Carty, 74, of Newark, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Brackenville Center.

Jack was born on the USNAS Banana River, Florida, the son of the late Ruth F. (Johnson) and George E. Carty. He was a 1964 graduate of John Dickinson High School and worked in sales for many years. Jack was an avid golfer, involved in various church ministries, and a past member of the Jaycees and Newark Senior Center. Jack also liked nothing better than to watch his boys play soccer from KinderKickers through college, and adult league. He also enjoyed his days chatting with friends at the senior center and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his step-brother, Patrick Stanford.

Jack is survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan Ann (Werner) Carty; his sons, Jamie Carty and his wife, Sara, and Jason Carty and his fiancée, Danielle; his grandchildren, Grace, Elijah and Lucianne, all of Newark; and his sister, Barbara Johnson and her husband, William of Flatrock, NC.

Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Newark Senior Center, 200 Whitechapel Dr., Newark, DE 19713.




Published in The News Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
