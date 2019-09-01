|
Jack Smith Harrison
Altadena, CA - Jack Smith Harrison passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019, in Altadena, California. Jack was born in New Haven Connecticut on December 21, 1930, to Wesley Fritz Harrison and Genevieve Alice Smith. Jack was the oldest of two children and was a proud older brother to his sister, Nancy. He grew up in St. Louis, Missouri, before attending college at Yale University. Jack graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering from Yale in 1952 and then obtained a Master's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Michigan in 1954. While he was an undergraduate, he met Barbara Joan Goehausen at a party in St. Louis while he was home on winter break. They were married in St. Louis in 1954, in time for Jack to begin his two years of military service in the Army.
After Jack completed military service, he and Barbara settled in Wilmington, Delaware where Jack joined the DuPont Company. The couple had the first two of their four boys, Mark and Stewart, before moving to New Orleans for several years. DuPont brought Jack back to Wilmington, where he continued to advance in his career at the company. Upon their return to Wilmington, Jack and Barbara completed their family with the arrival of their third and fourth sons, Stephen and James.
Jack was an active member of the Greenville and Wilmington Country Clubs, where he enjoyed playing tennis and dining with friends.
One of Jack's last positions with DuPont took him to Geneva, Switzerland, where he served as Vice Chairman of DuPont International. The position afforded Jack the opportunity to travel widely, meet interesting people, and make many new friends. While he lived in Switzerland, Jack developed a passion for the mountains, and when he and Barbara retired, they bought a place in Telluride, Colorado, where Jack enjoyed skiing, fly fishing, and hiking. He was also an active member of the Telluride community, serving as the President of the Telluride Historical Museum. He was instrumental in efforts to refurbish the museum's current home.
Jack and Barbara also enjoyed the beach and spent the spring and fall of each year in Amelia Island, Florida. Jack never quite stopped working - in addition to his charitable activities, he served for many years as President of the Windsong Homeowners Association, which he ran much like he did the various businesses he oversaw while at Dupont. Jack loved Florida and enjoyed playing tennis, fishing, and hosting friends and family. No matter where he was physical, Jack always took time to keep up on the happenings and events in the lives of his boys and their families.
After Barbara passed away in 2012, Jack settled in Pasadena, California, to be closer to his sons, all of whom live in California. Jack spent his final years enjoying reading spy books and mysteries and spending time with his family. Jack's gregarious nature and storytelling will be missed by all of his family. He is survived by his four sons, Mark, Stew, Steve and James, their wives Julie, Barbie, Vanessa and Claudia, and seven grandchildren, Sabrina, Sydney, Alex, Isa, Brian, Korina, and JD (Jack Douglas).
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 1, 2019