Jack T.F. Ling
Wilmington - Jack Tak Fok Ling, Ph.D., age 73, passed away at home in Wilmington, Delaware on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Born in Shanghai, China, Jack traveled from Hong Kong to the U.S. as a teen to study, earning his doctorate in Clinical-Social Psychology from Duquesne University. Jack embraced the idea of a complete person that included Chinese brush painting and classical Chinese music, Wing Chun martial arts, competitive bass fishing, and a zeal for social change and justice.
In retirement Jack volunteered at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church Food Pantry. He served as Co-Chair of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute's (OLLI) Diversity and Inclusion Committee and on OLLI's Council.
Jack is survived by his life partner, Mimi Rayl; his daughter, Allison Ling; his brothers, Victor Ling (Maria) and Frank Ling; his great aunt, Ah Chin Lin; and his cousins, Bob Lam (Baerbel), Cecilia Lanz (Hannes), and Julie Sham, and their families. He was predeceased by his parents T. Y. Ling and Lu Yen and by his daughter, Frances Ling.
Services will be private.
For full obituary and memorial contributions, visit www.dohertyfh.com
.