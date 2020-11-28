Jackie Eastburn
Jacqueline Marie Eastburn, age 74, of Wilmington, Delaware passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 25th, 2020 of an apparent stroke.
Born in Kansas City, Missouri to John Charles and Marie Evelyn Brown, Jackie was the first person in her family to attend college, graduating from Mt. Saint Scholastica in Atchison, Kansas. Upon the urging of friends she moved to Denver, Colorado to teach elementary school where she met the love of her life, the late Thomas Jonathan Eastburn. They moved together to Baltimore, Maryland where he attended law school and she worked teaching in Baltimore public schools. They returned to his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware where they lived married together for 32 years.
Jackie spent three decades devoted to the mission of Grace Church Preschool, first as a classroom teacher and then as director, overseeing the downtown Wilmington location and Charis Center in Greenville from 2000 until she retired in 2011.
A deeply spiritual person devoted to her faith and the wellbeing of others, she participated in daily mass and Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish where she volunteered with the chili team and at Emmanuel Dining Room. Jackie served with compassion and acted with kindness and grace in all of her activities. She loved her children, family, friends and neighbors profoundly. She found joy in helping others and life's simple things.
She is survived by her twin children Matthew Greeley Eastburn (Annesa) of Surfside Beach, Texas and Victoria Cain Eastburn (Joel Borgman) of Denver, Colorado and siblings Anthony Joseph Brown (Sylvia) and John Thomas Brown of Independence, MO and Merri R. Brown (Kris Wilson) of Oakland, CA.
A viewing will be held at McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, on Thursday, December 3 from 11 - 1 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish at 1:30 pm (capacity limited to 100 people). Interment at Wilmington and Brandywine Cemetery will be held privately.
All Covid-19 safety guidelines will be strictly followed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Outreach at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, 4701 Weldin Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. Messages of condolence may be sent to www.mccreryandharra.com