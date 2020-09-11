Jackie Pierson
Wilmington - Jackie Pierson, age 73, found peace on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
Jackie was one of eleven children, daughter to Harvey & Juanita Hunt. She will be best remembered for being a devoted and loving Mom & Mommom. Jackie loved her home and would most often be found outside in the sun either gardening or reading a book. She rescued her beloved dog, Thesues about 4 years ago and loved doting on him. Jackie was married to Bobby, the love of her life for 46 years, prior to his passing in 2015.
Survivors include her sons, Rob (Colleen) and Steve (Laura); her sisters, Sue and Sherry Hunt; her grandchildren, Brandon (Courtney), Devon, Dylan, Kelly (Bryana), Drew, Paige, Cooper, Crew and her great granddaughter, Amelia.
Services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jackie's memory may be made to Meals on Wheels.
