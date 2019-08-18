Resources
1956 - 2019
Jackson Marvel Iii Obituary
Jackson Marvel, III

Newark - Born in 1956, Jake passed away July 24, 2019. Jake was a graduate of Sanford School. A house painter by trade, Jake loved music, woodworking and Philadelphia sports.

Jake was predeceased by his daughter Sarah and is survived by his mother Claire Murray, his sister Stephanie Grant (Scott) and his brother Ted Marvel.

Burial will be private. Donations may be made to TRIAD, 1104 North Adams Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.

For online condolences, please visit www.Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
