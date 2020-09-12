1/1
Jaclyn Hall
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jaclyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jaclyn Hall

Wilmington - Jaclyn Ann (Bell) Hall, age 83, passed away peacefully at her home in Wilmington on September 8, 2020. She was the loving wife of C. Ernest Hall for 58 wonderful years. Born in Metuchen, NJ, on July 25, 1937, to George E. Bell and Irene C. (Tighe) Bell, she was a graduate of Douglas College (now part of Rutgers University) and was a teacher in Piscataway, NJ, and a substitute teacher in the Brandywine School District for many years. Jackie was an avid reader and cat lover. She also thoroughly enjoyed traveling with Ernie and was a devout Catholic, attending Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church.

Jackie was predeceased by her parents and her son, Kenneth (Sharyn) of Magnolia. She is survived by her loving husband, Ernie; her two sons, Charles of San Diego, CA, Brian (Albina) of Temple, PA; daughter, Kathleen Testa (Joseph) of Wilmington; five grandchildren, whom she adored: Michael Hall, Madelyn Testa, Sean Hall, Lindsey Testa, and Stephen Hall; and her sister Carol Jean Reed (Glenn) of Jamesburg, NJ.

A viewing will be held from 9:30 am to 10:30 am on Tuesday, September 15th, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church, 4701 Weldin Road, Wilmington, at 11:00 am. Burial will be private for the immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jackie's name to the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE, 19801 or at delawarehumane.org. To offer condolences online, please visit mccreryandharra.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCrery & Harra Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved