Jaclyn Hall
Wilmington - Jaclyn Ann (Bell) Hall, age 83, passed away peacefully at her home in Wilmington on September 8, 2020. She was the loving wife of C. Ernest Hall for 58 wonderful years. Born in Metuchen, NJ, on July 25, 1937, to George E. Bell and Irene C. (Tighe) Bell, she was a graduate of Douglas College (now part of Rutgers University) and was a teacher in Piscataway, NJ, and a substitute teacher in the Brandywine School District for many years. Jackie was an avid reader and cat lover. She also thoroughly enjoyed traveling with Ernie and was a devout Catholic, attending Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church.
Jackie was predeceased by her parents and her son, Kenneth (Sharyn) of Magnolia. She is survived by her loving husband, Ernie; her two sons, Charles of San Diego, CA, Brian (Albina) of Temple, PA; daughter, Kathleen Testa (Joseph) of Wilmington; five grandchildren, whom she adored: Michael Hall, Madelyn Testa, Sean Hall, Lindsey Testa, and Stephen Hall; and her sister Carol Jean Reed (Glenn) of Jamesburg, NJ.
A viewing will be held from 9:30 am to 10:30 am on Tuesday, September 15th, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church, 4701 Weldin Road, Wilmington, at 11:00 am. Burial will be private for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jackie's name to the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE, 19801 or at delawarehumane.org
. To offer condolences online, please visit mccreryandharra.com
.