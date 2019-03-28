Services
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Elkton Church of the Nazarene
Jaclynn Krystle Smith


1985 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jaclynn Krystle Smith Obituary
Jaclynn Krystle Smith

Newark - Jaclynn Krystle Smith of Newark, DE passed away at the young age of 33 but not before putting up a fight against breast cancer. She was born in Havre De Grace on April 25, 1985. She will be greatly missed by her father Dwayne Smith and grandmother Della Smith. Her legacy will live on through her sister Jessica Young, brother-in-law Dirk Young and their children Kailynn, Dirk Jr., and Brooklyn. Our hearts are with her spouse Noel Smith,their dog Quinn and their cats Sage, Violet, and Hendrix. Her stepfather Steve Clifton and his wife Wilma Clifton will miss her dearly. She went home to be with her mother Kathryn Craig, grandparents Richard and Bonnie Lund, and her "Grammy" Kathryn Craig. Services will be held April 6, 2019 at 11am at the Elkton Church of the Nazarene. Please no flowers or cards, only great stories about Jaclynn and donations to the for research.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019
